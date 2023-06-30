INDIA

Russian General Surovikin was secret Wagner VIP member: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Documents have suggested that Russian General Sergei Surovikin, the deputy commander of Russian military operations in Ukraine whose whereabouts are currently unknown, was a secret VIP member of the Wagner mercenary group, a media report said.

The documents, obtained by the Russian investigative Dossier Center, showed that Surovikin had a personal registration number with Wagner, CNN reported.

Surovikin is listed along with at least 30 other senior Russian military and intelligence officials, who the Dossier Center said are also VIP Wagner members.

Surovikin has not been seen in public since June 24, when he released a video pleading for Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin to stop his short-lived mutiny.

Surovikin is a decorated commander of the Russian Air Force and became nicknamed “General Armageddon” for his ruthless tactics bombing cities in Syria, CNN reported.

It is unclear what Wagner’s VIP membership entails, including whether there is a financial benefit.

Surovikin was known to have links with the mercenary group, but the documents raise questions about the closeness of senior members of the Russian military and Wagner, CNN reported.

The Kremlin has remained silent on the topic, embarking instead on an aggressive campaign to reassert the authority of President Vladimir Putin.

On Wednesday, the Russian-language version of the independent Moscow Times cited two anonymous defense sources as saying that Surovikin had been arrested in relation to the failed mutiny, CNN reported.

Rybar, a popular blogger, noted on Wednesday that “Surovikin has not been seen since Saturday” and said nobody knew for certain where he was.

“There is a version that he is under interrogation,” he added.

2023063031816

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man lodges fake robbery complaint after losing money on betting app

    Two charred to death as container truck rams into another in...

    90% urban people in Himachal don’t have adequate water supply: CAG

    UP cleric gets threat from PFI, seeks security