Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, discussed the work of the Group of 20 (G20) during a phone conversation.

The leaders discussed issues of Russian-Indonesian cooperation and various aspects of the activities of G20 as Indonesia holds its rotating presidency, the Kremlin said in a brief statement on Thursday.

It added that at the request of Widodo, Putin outlined the Russian assessment of the situation in Ukraine in the context of the ongoing special military operation, Xinhua news agency reported.

20220429-054704