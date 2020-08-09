Russian jet intercepts US reconnaissance plane over Black Sea

Moscow, Aug 10 (IANS) A Russian Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled over the Black Sea on Sunday to intercept a US Navy radio-technical reconnaissance aircraft, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

“On August 9, Russian airspace control systems detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Black Sea,” the ministry’s Zvezda broadcasting service said, Xinhua reported.

The crew of the Su-27 fighter jet identified the aerial objects as US Navy EP-3E Aries radio reconnaissance aircraft, it added.

“After the US reconnaissance planes turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the airfield,” Zvezda said, adding that no violation of the Russian state border was allowed.

The Russian aircraft proceeded in strict compliance with international airspace rules, it said.

–IANS

pgh/