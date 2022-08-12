WORLD

Russian journo put under house arrest after house raid

Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, whose residence was raided earlier this week, has been put under house arrest until October 9 over her criticism of Moscow’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

Russian news agencies reported the decision by a Moscow court on Thursday, reports dpa news agency.

It is part of a criminal case against 44-year-old Ovsyannikova for the alleged spreading of false information about Russian armed forces.

She faces between five and 10 years in prison, according to Interfax news agency.

Her home was raided by security officers on Wednesday after which she was arrested.

Ovsyannikova worked for Russian state television’s Channel One and had been considered loyal to the Kremlin until she held an anti-war banner up to the camera in a news broadcast in March.

The banner read: “Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. You are being lied to here.”

She spent several months abroad afterwards working for German newspaper Die Welt.

In July, she again protested the war near the Kremlin.

Under Russian law, Moscow’s war on Ukraine can only be referred to as a special military operation and penalties for criticizing the army’s actions were made tougher in March.

Ovsyannikova has only been issued with fines on the smaller end of the scale so far.

