Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov have agreed to deepen military and military technical cooperation in a joint statement issued by the leaders following their talks in Moscow.

After discussing issues related to ensuring security in the Central Asian region, in the context of joint counteraction against external challenges and threats, both leaders confirm on Monday their readiness to further deepen military and military technical cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

They agreed on the importance of strengthening the Kyrgyz armed forces and developing Russian military facilities situated in Kyrgyzstan to further ensure the protection of the country’s sovereignty and counter terrorism, according to the statement.

Within the statement, the sides also attached importance to trade and economic cooperation, which is set to develop through the implementation of joint projects in the industrial and fuel and energy sectors, as well as in the agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure sectors, among others.

Zhaparov will attend the Victory Day military parade, which will be held in Moscow’s Red Square on Tuesday.

20230509-073203

