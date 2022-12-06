WORLD

The world should be multi-polar, but the US attempts to restrain the development of other countries to maintain its hegemony, said Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Russian State Duma.

“Washington and its Western allies use various methods — imposing illegal sanctions, blackmailing, intimidating, inflating conflicts — in a bid to destroy other countries’ traditional values, history, culture and religion,” Volodin said at the 15th plenary session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s Parliamentary Assembly (CSTO PA) held in Moscow on Monday.

He noted that the US and its Western allies were used to interfering in the internal affairs of other states and undermining their economies, Xinhua news agency reported.

Volodin, who is also the CSTO PA chairman, stressed that in the face of the challenges and threats, the CSTO member states should find common solutions to ensuring information security, countering terrorism and protecting traditional values.

Founded in 1992, the CSTO groups six former Soviet republics with the aim of safeguarding peace and stability in Eurasia.

