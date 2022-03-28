Russia’s media watchdog has warned against the broadcast and publication of an interview between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s and several independent journalists from Moscow, where he speaks about the ongoing war.

The 90-minute interview on Sunday was the first time Zelensky spoke to Russia mediapersons since Moscow launched its invasion of Kiev on February 24. He spoke in Russian to the journalists, including author Mikhail Zygar and Tikhon Dzyadko, the editor-in-chief of the recently shuttered channel TV Rain.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Roskomnadzor, Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media, warned news outlets in the country against rebroadcasting or distributing the interview.

“Roskomnadzor warns Russian media that it is necessary to refrain from publishing this interview.

“As for the media outlets that took part in the interview, an investigation has been launched to determine the degree of responsibility and to take appropriate action,” Ukrayinska Pravda reported citing the statement.

According to Roskomnadzor, there were “foreign media acting as foreign agents” among the group of journalists.

In the interview, Zelensky said that “Russia needs to know the truth… Russian journalists from the YouTube channel ‘Zygar’, TV channel ‘Rain’, portal ‘Medusa’ and ‘Kommersant’ and ‘Novaya Gazeta’ received answers to all questions. Clearly and on the shelves”.

