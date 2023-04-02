WORLD

Russian military blogger killed in St Petersburg blast

A military blogger, who used to report on the situation in Donbass region where the Russian and Ukrainian forces are currently fighting, was killed in an explosion in a cafe in St Petersburg on Sunday, reports said.

Blogger ‘Vladlen Tatarsky’ (real name Maksim Fomin), was killed in the incident at the ‘Street Bar’ cafe, while 15 others were injured, RT reported, citing RIA Novosti and TASS.

The cafe is located on the Universitetskaya Embankment in the historical city centre on the Neva River bank.

Tatarsky joined the Donbass militias back in 2014 in the wake of the Maidan coup in Kiev. He since become known in Russia as a blogger and a correspondent reporting on the situation in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. He also authored several books, RT reported.

