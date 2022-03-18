WORLD

Russian missile stockpile ‘almost exhausted’

Russian troops have used up almost their entire stockpile of missiles and some types of ammunition.

As a result, a number of companies working in the Russian arms industry have been switched to round-the-clock mode, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

Due to the consumption of almost all missile ammunition and some types of ammunition, the military-political leadership have decided to transfer all companies working in the Russian arms industry and producing ‘Calibre’ cruise missiles and ammunition for the ‘Tornado’ multiple launch rocket systems to round-the-clock mode.

The General Staff of Ukraine also reported that the Russian occupying forces had partially managed to temporarily occupy settlements and establish control over routes in the Donetsk and Pivdennobuzhsky operational areas in Ukraine’s East.

The Russian occupying forces are also trying to increase troop numbers in the direction of Kyiv by moving uncoordinated and incompetent units from the Central and Eastern military districts.

No significant changes in the activities of the occupying forces have been recorded in the Volyn, Polissya and Siversky directions. The Russian occupying forces have been focusing on fortifying the occupied frontiers.

Russian forces are still trying to capture the city of Izyum, a town in Ukraine’s east, strengthening the group by introducing additional units and taking measures to organise engineering, material and technical support.

