Russian missile strikes another TV tower in Ukraine

A television tower was reportedly struck in the city of Lisichansk in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday amid an ongoing Russian military offensive in the country.

Several videos purportedly filmed in the city captured thick black smoke billowing from the area around the tower after what appears to have been a missile strike, RT reported.

Lisichansk is located in the western part of Ukraine’s Lugansk region. According to 2019 data, the city, which is currently under Kiev’s control, is populated by more than 97,000.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that it had hit a TV tower in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev a day earlier.

The strike, which was carried out with high-precision weapons, was aimed at thwarting “information attacks” by Ukraine and didn’t affect any residential buildings, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

The Kiev authorities have claimed that at least five people were killed and as many injured in the attack.

