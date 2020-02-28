Russian nabbed for growing cannabis on terrace

Panaji, March 1 (IANS) A Russian national was arrested by the Goa police on Sunday, for growing cannabis on the terrace of his rented house in the beach village of Morjim in North Goa.

A Goa Police spokesperson said nearly 33 kg of cannabis plants worth Rs 1.65 crore were seized from the accused Vassily Rakhmanov’s house in a raid.

“He was cultivating cannabis on the terrace of his house in Morjim village. He had arrived in Goa in November this year and is on a tourist visa,” the spokesperson said.

Rakhmanov has been booked under section 20(a) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances act.

