WORLD

Russian navy to receive 46 ships in 2022

NewsWire
0
0

The Russian Navy will receive 46 warships and support vessels in 2022, Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Nikolay Yevmenov said.

The global military-political situation requires Russia to have a strong and balanced fleet, Yevmenov added on Sunday at a keel-laying ceremony for two diesel-electric submarines in Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg.

He reiterated President Vladimir Putin’s desire for the Russian Navy to maintain a share of modern ships of at least 70 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

20220613-013602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Blast reported in Gwadar, casualties likely

    US Fed could start tapering asset purchases in mid-Nov or mid-Dec

    Cambodia sees increase in foreign tourists in Jan-April

    Ukraine crisis: Indian embassy shares list of temporary bomb shelters with...