WORLD

Russian parliament adopts draft appeal to UN over Nord Stream blasts probe

NewsWire
0
0

Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, adopted a draft appeal to the United Nations, proposing to initiate an investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline explosions.

“Members of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia are appealing to the United Nations Security Council with a proposal to initiate a thorough investigation of this clear act of international terrorism,” the State Duma said in a statement.

It said that the investigation would be able to provide a “full legal assessment” of the sabotage, and ultimately “bring to justice” the perpetrators of this “uncalled-for crime”, which has “jeopardised the security of the entire Eurasian continent”, Xinhua news agency reported.

20230217-022803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unhappy return to Brighton for Chelsea boss Potter in Premier League

    Peter Handscomb to lead CA XI against South Africa in tour...

    Musk subpoenas ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey amid legal battle

    Visa, Mastercard suspend all Russia operations