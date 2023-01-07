INDIALIFESTYLE

Two Russian passengers were offloaded from a Go First Goa-Mumbai flight at the newly-inaugurated Manohar International Airport for misbehaving and abusing the crew members of the flight, officials said.

“They misbehaved and abused the crew members. Hence they were offloaded in Goa and the matter was reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA),” a Go First official told IANS.

According to sources, the incident took place when the crew members were giving safety briefing before take-off. Some passengers took objection to the misbehaviour of the Russian duo following which they were offloaded from the plane.

However, when contacted, the police informed that they have not received any complaint in this regard.

The incident comes close on the heels of the arrest of Shankar Mishra, who has been accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi in November last year.

