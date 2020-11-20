Canindia News

‘Russian peacekeepers maintaining control over ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh’

The Russian peacekeeping mission is maintaining effective control over the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, President Vladimir Putin said.

“Our military is maintaining effective control over the ceasefire, which is being observed by both sides,” Putin said at a meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh, according to a Kremlin statement.

“Prompt demining has made it possible to establish reliable communications in the region, and deploying our peacekeeping forces made it possible to stop the bloodshed and avoid more casualties,” he said.

“Overall, the situation has stabilized,” he added.

The Russian service personnel is escorting refugees and bringing residential buildings, roads, and social facilities up to code, the President said, adding that “they are ensuring security for convoys with humanitarian supplies as well.”

Putin said he remains in close contact with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and plans are in place to send Russian interdepartmental delegations, tasked with ensuring ceasefire implementation and tackling humanitarian issues, to both countries, Xinhua reported.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh since 1988. The latest round of armed conflict broke out in the region in September, causing heavy casualties and property losses.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Putin issued a joint statement on Novenber 10, agreeing on a complete cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh.

–IANS

int/

