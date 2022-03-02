WORLD

‘Russian plan provocation at Belarus-Ukraine border includes shelling by saboteurs in Ukrainian army uniforms’

By NewsWire
0
0

The Russian forces are preparing for a provocation at the Belarus-Ukraine border from the territory of Ukraine, as per sources in the Security Service of Ukraine.

Several options are being considered, including a potential shelling of border points by saboteurs wearing Ukrainian army uniforms, missile strikes on Belarusian cities, and blowing up the oil refinery in Mozyr, in Gomel Oblast, the Ukraine Security Service sources said, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

There are also reports that unknown persons in Kherson on buses are urging people through a loudspeaker to take to the streets, allegedly to get free bread.

Henadiy Laguta, Head of Kherson Regional State Administration, on said right now in the city, unidentified people in Kherson are on buses urging people through a loudspeaker to go outside. They do this under the guise of distributing free bread.

“I would like to inform you that the regional and local authorities do not carry out such actions. It could be provocation by the invaders.”

Russian military equipment is in front of the regional state administration building in Kherson, and the railway station and seaport are under the control of the Russians, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

20220302-223007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.