Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order authorising the country’s withdrawal from the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

The proposal was made by the Russian Foreign Ministry, which had reached an agreement with relevant government bodies, according to the published order released on Friday.

UNWTO members voted to suspend Russia from the organisation on April 27, when the Russian delegation announced its withdrawal, Xinhua news agency reported.

Later on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the UNWTO was monopolised by the European Union countries, “which use it in their own interests”.

Moscow criticized the “politicisation” of the UNWTO’s activities and the “discrimination” against Russia.

