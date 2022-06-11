WORLD

Russian PM authorises Russia’s withdrawal from UNWTO

NewsWire
0
0

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order authorising the country’s withdrawal from the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

The proposal was made by the Russian Foreign Ministry, which had reached an agreement with relevant government bodies, according to the published order released on Friday.

UNWTO members voted to suspend Russia from the organisation on April 27, when the Russian delegation announced its withdrawal, Xinhua news agency reported.

Later on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the UNWTO was monopolised by the European Union countries, “which use it in their own interests”.

Moscow criticized the “politicisation” of the UNWTO’s activities and the “discrimination” against Russia.

20220611-051802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Remote work leads to massive surge in hacking globally: Report

    Ukraine urges Russia’s troop pullback to resume talks

    UN chief calls for global partnership for green growth

    UN concerned over violent situation in Yemen