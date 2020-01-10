Russian PM candidate plans changes in new govt

Moscow, Jan 16 (IANS) Mikhail Mishustin, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposed Prime Ministerial candidate, has said that some changes were planned in the new government, an official said on Thursday.

“Mishustin said that he would discuss candidates for the positions of ministers, including with factions. He said there would be some changes (in the composition of the new Cabinet),” Deputy Chairman of the State Duma (lower house of Parliament) Sergei Neverov told TASS news agency.

The development comes after, Putin, un his State of the Nation address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday, suggested amending the country’s Constitution, including vesting the State Duma with powers to approve the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers and federal ministers.

Putin instructed Dmitry Medvedev’s outgoing government to continue its duties until a new Cabinet was formed.

The State Duma will hold a plenary session on Thursday to consider Mishustin for the position.

–IANS

ksk/