A state of emergency was declared in the Russian region of Ryazan, nearly 200 kilometres south-east of Moscow, due to widespread forest fires.

The fires covered an area of nearly 9,000 hectare, Russian agencies reported on Monday, citing aerial observations by the Forestry Agency.

Acrid smoke has reached Moscow in recent days, limiting visibility there, dpa news agency reported.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reportedly sent 9,000 relief workers with more than 2,300 vehicles and heavy equipment from the capital to the fire-hit region to support local forces.

Firefighting aircraft and helicopters were also deployed.

The smoke will remain noticeable in Moscow until the end of the working week, meteorologists predicted. Heat with 30 to 33 degrees Celsius is also expected in the Russian capital at least until Thursday.

