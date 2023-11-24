Russian region on high alert after Finland closes almost all border checkpoints

A high-alert has been sounded and a number of additional measures introduced in Russia’s Murmansk region to ensure the safety of local residents after Finland closed almost all of its border checkpoints, a top official has confirmed.

On Wednesday, the government of Finland announced o close almost all checkpoints on its border with Russia, except the one in the far north adjacent to Russia’s Murmansk region, reports Xinhua news agency.

The decision will remain in force until December 23.

The number of foreign citizens wishing to enter Finland through Murmansk may increase several times as a result of the closure, the region’s Governor Andrey Chibis said on Thursday in a post on Telegram

The Governor noted that as many as 400 foreigners were waiting to enter Finland from Murmansk on Wednesday, and only 50 of them were let through.

The number was expected to further increase.

After closing four checkpoints on the border with Russia last week, the Finnish authorities decided to temporarily close three more checkpoints on the border with Russia, leaving only the northernmost checkpoint “Raja-Jooseppi” operating, citing the deteriorating migration situation.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Finland should have raised its concerns in order to work out a mutually acceptable solution.

She also said that Russian authorities were willing to work with Finnish officials to reach an agreement on the issues.

20231124166538