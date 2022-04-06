WORLD

Russian, Serbian Presidents vow to strengthen ties

NewsWire
0
0

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reiterated their readiness to deepen bilateral relations during a phone conversation.

Putin on Wednesday congratulated Vucic on his victory in the presidential elections held on Sunday and the success of his party in the parliamentary elections, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The leaders reaffirmed their common position to further develop the Russian-Serbian strategic partnership and expand trade and economic ties, including in the energy sector, Xinhua news agency reported.

They also discussed the situation in Kosovo and the negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

20220407-023610

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Imran Khan faces illegal funding probe in US; sold gifts from...

    Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem without foreign tourists, pilgrims

    Fire ravages refugee camps in Bangladesh

    Aus announces more funding for Covid fight