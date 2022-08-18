WORLD

Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv kills 6

At least six people were killed and 16 others injured by Russian shelling on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, according to local sources.

A skyscraper was hit in the shelling late Wednesday, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

Local media said that a cruise missile struck the building, which then caught fire, reports dpa news agency.

Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said that other locations in the city were also hit, adding that the shelling was “pretty chaotic”.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the shelling a “vile and cynical attack on civilians for which there is no justification”.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, had been heavily shelled by Russian artillery the night before.

