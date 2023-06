Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers completed a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The mission lasted for about five hours and the bombers were escorted by MiG-31 aircraft of Russia’s Northern Fleet, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the ministry.

The flights were carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, it added.

