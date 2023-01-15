WORLD

Russian strike in Ukraine’s Dnipro: Death toll mounts to 21

NewsWire
0
0

The death toll in the Russian missile attack on a nine-storey appartment building in Ukraine’s Dnipro climbed to 21 on Sunday.

Confirming the death toll in Saturday’s incident, Dnipro Regional Council Head Mykola Lukashuk posted on Telegram that 73 people were injured while 38 were rescued.

Relief and rescue operations are on, Ukrinform reported.

In the attack, 72 apartments were destroyed and over 230 damaged in the apartment block, where two sections, from floor 2 to floor 9, were smashed.

20230115-144203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia’s military doctrine, fundamentals of state policy remain unchanged: Lavrov

    Japan govt panel approves plan to lift quasi-emergency

    Lebanon marks 78th Independence Day with military parade

    England to take Portugal off its ‘green travel list’