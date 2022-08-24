WORLD

Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk train station kills 15: Zelensky

NewsWire
0
0

Russian shelling of the Chaplyne train station in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region has killed at least 15 people and wounded some 50 others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

According to initial images from the site, which have not yet been verified, a passenger train was hit, dpa news agency reported.

“Rescue workers are on the job. Unfortunately, the number of dead may still rise,” Zelensky said by video to the UN Security Council in New York. “This is how we live every day. This is how Russia has been preparing for this UN Security Council meeting.”

Train stations and rail infrastructure have been repeatedly hit during the war, which entered its sixth month on Wednesday. In April, at least 57 died in an attack on the Kramatorsk station.

Russia attacked neighbouring Ukraine on February 24 but after failing to make advances on the capital Kiev, Moscow pulled back to concentrate on taking the separatist-dominated areas in the east and the south of the country.

Still, the war is not leaving any part of the country untouched.

Elsewhere in Dnipropetrovsk, an 11-year-old child was killed by Russian shelling on Wednesday, according to local officials.

Ukrainian authorities earlier Wednesday reported attacks in several locations across the country, including the Khmelnytskyi region in the west and Shytomyr region in the north.

20220825-044804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Moeen Ali returns to Warwickshire on three-year deal (Ld)

    Philippines President Duterte to skip US-ASEAN summit

    London travel agency booked Antigua villa from where Choksi abducted, claims...

    Fighting escalates as Taliban attempts to capture Herat