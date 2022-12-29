The defence ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey discussed the situation in Syria during talks held in Moscow, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Syrian Defence Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas and Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar discussed solutions to the Syrian crisis, the issue of refugees, and collective efforts aimed at combatting extremist groups in Syria, the statement added on Wednesday.

All sides noted the importance of continuing dialogue in this format to further stabilise the situation in Syria and the region as a whole, the statement said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

