WORLD

Russian troops compared to ISIS for demanding ransom from mother of captured Ukrainian soldier

NewsWire
0
8

An advisor to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has compared Russian troops to ISIS militants after Russian forces allegedly threatened to execute a captured soldier on video unless his mother paid a ransom, Daily Mail reported.

Ukrainian soldier Novikov Alexey Antonovich from Mariupol said he was captured on April 23, and was part of the 109th brigade of the Donetsk territorial defence.

He added that the Russian soldiers threatened to send a video of his execution if they didn’t receive the money.

Footage showed the Ukrainian soldier being filmed as he was asked his name and how he was being treated, Daily Mail reported.

The video was sent to the young soldier’s mother with a demand of 5,000 euros if she wanted her son to remain alive.

In the footage shared online by Podolyak, the Ukrainian soldier told his Russian captor he was being treated ‘okay’. He said: “I have food here, water, a toilet.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted his war in Ukraine to last just days and end with the toppling of its pro-Western government.

However, the war entered its third month last week as Russia continued to batter the southern port city of Mariupol and launched fresh attacks throughout the Donbas region.

20220425-190404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Australia Post issues stamps to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year...

    S’pore tightens pandemic control measures amid rising cases

    4 killed in roadside bomb explosion in Iraq

    B’desh actress, who alleged rape bid, now accused of vandalism at...