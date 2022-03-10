WORLD

Russian troops lose combat capacity in some areas: Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Thursday claimed that Russian troops have lost combat capacity in some areas in the country as Moscow’s military assault on Kiev entered the 15th day.

In its latest update posted on Facebook, the Ministry said Ukrainian forces continue to restrain Russian attacks in the eastern regions of Donetsk, Slobozhansky and part of the Tavrij operating districts.

The forces are also defending the cities of Kharkiv and Okhtirku, while efforts were on to prevent Russia’s advancement in the southeastern direction, it said.

In the south, the defence of the port city of Mariupol continued and Ukrainian forces have also fended off the Russian offensive in the directions of the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Mykolayiv, Voznesensk and the settlement of Novovorontsovka (Kherson region), the Ministry added.

It went on to say that Ukraine’s Air Force have repeled missile bomb attacks and in the last two days, the country’s fighter jets and anti-aircraft missile units have destroyed four Su-25 attack aircraft and two Russian helicopters.

The Ministry added that the number of cases of desertion and looting has however, increased significantly.

In a separate statement, Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to Ukraine Interior Ministry, claimed the military launched a counterattack against Russian forces to defend Kiev.

“The night was quite difficult, but in general we can say that the Ukrainian army counterattacked near Kyiv,” the BBC quoted Denysenko as saying to public broadcaster Suspline.

“We lined up five tanks. In the morning artillery battles were heard in Kiev on the western outskirts. Now there are battles. There is no further detailed information yet.”

