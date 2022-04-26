WORLD

Russian troops occupy Kherson City Council building

Weeks after occupying the major Ukrainian city of Kherson, Russian troops have now taken control of the City Council building, according to authorities.

The development was confirmed on Monday by Kherson Mayor Ihor Kolykhaiev and employees of the City Council to Ukrayinska Pravda.

According to the available information, on Monday evening Russian troops occupied the Kherson City Council building and removed the Ukrainian flag from it.

“The Russian military seized the keys to the building from the security guards… They were trying to find out what time the working day usually begins,” said the Ukrayinska Pravda report.

“The Mayor and employees were given the chance to go home.”

The City Council will cease operations from Tuesday onwards, “given that all of its premises are now temporarily controlled by Russian occupation forces”, the report added.

On March 15, Russian forces occupied the entire region of Kherson, after the territory’s namesake capital city was first captured on March 3.

It was the first major city to fall to the Russian troops.

20220426-092917

