Russian troops ready to put shrapnel into their bodies in order to flee, claims Ukraine

NewsWire
Russian soldiers are so eager to flee the war in Ukraine that they are ready to put shrapnel into their bodies, according to conversations intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine.

In one intercepted conversation, a Russian soldier tells his girlfriend or wife that he is ready to break his arm or knock a piece of shrapnel into his leg with a “hammer” so that he would be sent home and will receive compensation for his injuries, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

The girl replies that then it would be better to shoot himself in the leg.

The guy denies this: “I’d have to use a crossbow. That’s impossible!”

In another recording, a militant of the so-called “DPR” (self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic) says that the Russians are refusing en masse to go on the offensive near Chornobaivka, causing panic in various ranks of their allies from the occupied territories of Donetsk region.

The Russian special services were preparing provocations and riots in Odesa, together with criminal connections, for the anniversary of the tragic events of 2 May, 2014, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police said: “According to the department’s staff, the Russian special services, through criminals under their control, were intending to de-stabilise the situation in the region by inciting riots, organising mass protests and riots that could undermine statehood and overthrow Ukraine’s state system.”

