WORLD

Russian troops take control of Kherson region

By NewsWire
0
0

A top official from Russia’s Defence Ministry has claimed that troops have taken control of the entire region of Kherson, after the territory’s namesake capital city was first captured on March 3.

Confirming the takeover, Major General Igor Konashenkov, the Ministry’s official representative, said that troops from ‘Donetsk People’s Republic’ also broke through Ukrainian defences and took control of the settlement of Panteleymonovka, RT News reported.

According to the official, Russian air defences shot down 16 Ukrainian military aircraft, including 13 drones, in the past 24 hours.

The aircraft include one Su-24 and Su-25 of the Ukrainian Air Force, as well as an Mi-8 helicopter.

The Russian armed forces have also attacked a Ukrainian airbase near Kramatorsk, Konashenkov said.

In the attack, three hangars were destroyed, in which there were four Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft, one Mi-24 helicopter and five Mi-8 helicopters.

20220315-134606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.