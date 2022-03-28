WORLD

Russian troops trying to break through Kiev’s defences

NewsWire
0
1

Ukrainian authorities on Monday said that Russian troops are trying to break through Kiev’s defences in the northwest and in the east in order to control key highways, towns, and villages.

In a Facebook post, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said the Russian troops advancing towards Kiev are being held back by Ukrainian troops, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.

It added that on the Donetsk and Luhansk fronts, Ukrainian forces have repulsed five Russian attacks, destroyed two Russian tanks, an infantry combat vehicle, and a car.

In the Kharkiv region, defence battles continue to be fought in the villages of Topolske, Kamyanka, and Such Kamyanka.

In the south of Ukraine, the Armed Forces are focused on: defending Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolayiv; on keeping control of parts of the Black Sea coast; and on security and defence of critical infrastructure facilities.

According to the General Staff, the forces are also holding back the advance of the Russian troops towards the cities of Huliaipole and Zaporizhzhia.

On the Avdiivka front in the Donetsk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting off a Russian assault on the town of Verkhnotoretske.

On the Volyn and Siversk fronts, defence operations continue.

20220328-144404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Afghan govt will attend Turkey, Russia meetings’

    Vietnam’s domestic tourists hit 6.1mn during Lunar New Year holiday

    Nuke envoys of S Korea, US share ‘deep concerns’ over missile...

    Gwadar protests to resume after Balochistan govt fails to fulfil demands