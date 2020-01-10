Russian, US defence chiefs discuss Middle East crisis

Moscow, Jan 11 (IANS) Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the situation in the Middle East with US Defence Secretary Mark Esper during a phone conversation, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

“The situation in the Middle East region was discussed,” the ministry said in a statement on Friday, Xinhua news agency.

Tensions soared in the Middle East after a US airstrike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3 killed Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

Iran fired missiles on Wednesday in retaliation, striking military bases which house US troops in Iraq’s western province of Anbar.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted afterwards that “we do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

US President Donald Trump said that no US casualties resulted from Iran’s missile attack, adding that the United States would impose additional sanctions against Tehran.

