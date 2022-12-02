INDIA

Russian woman raped in Goa, 2 Nepali nationals held

NewsWire
0
0

Goa police on Friday arrested two persons working as room boys in a hotel for allegedly raping a Russian woman in the coastal state.

According to the police, the accused persons are identified as Sakil Ansari alias Salman (23) and Sahimuddin Ansari (22) both native of Nepal’s Bardiya.

“Both accused persons are the room boys of hotel in Calangute (in North Goa), who with their common intention had a sexual intercourse with the victim lady without her consent, thereby committed rape,” Police Inspector Dattaguru Sawant told reporters.

The police said that the complainant lady is a Russian national and had arrived Goa on Thursday. She was residing in a hotel at Calangute, where she was sexually exploited by the accused room boys.

The police are further investigating into the case.

20221203-024201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Let law take its own course: HC on Kalra’s plea for...

    TRS leader’s murder triggers tension in T’gana’s Khammam

    Delhi hoists 5 high-mast tricolours to mark 75th I-day

    Assets worth Rs 85L unearthed from a clerk in Odisha