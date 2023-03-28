INDIALIFESTYLE

Russian woman returns heartbroken as Kerala friend turns violent

NewsWire
0
0

The ordeal of a young Russian woman ended as she boarded a flight to her home country via Dubai on Tuesday from the Kozhikode international airport.

The woman had come to India with her 29-old-male friend Aghil, who met her first on social media.

Aghil, an engineer by profession, was working in Doha. After the two met on a social media site, she flew down to Doha.

From there the two travelled to Nepal and finally to Aghil’s home town in India.

The purpose of their visit to home was to get married, but things went awry after Aghil often turned violent towards her. Unable to bear his behaviour, she tried to flee from his house last week by jumping from the first floor and got injured.

Soon the police arrested Aghil, and is presently in judicial custody.

The woman while convalescing at the state-run Kozhikode Medical College hospital gave a statement before the local magistrate narrating her sufferings.

The Russian Consulate also got into the act and got in touch with her parents in Russia. They sent a ticket to their daughter to return and on Tuesday morning the police put her on a flight to Dubai and from there she would return to her home country.

The woman has narrated her ordeal in her Facebook post wherein she said that she came with a lot of expectations and to get married, but everything failed, and she suffered a lot when being with Aghil.

20230328-143404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rail blockades disrupt train services in north Bengal

    Ain’t No Mountain High Enough: As BRO links Manali-Leh axis in...

    BJP leaves nothing to chance as it makes a bid for...

    CM Stalin announces free laptops for all secondary, higher secondary teachers