Russians top Goa’s foreign tourist arrival charts

Panaji, July 17 (IANS) More Russian tourists visited Goa than from any other country in 2018, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar told the Goa Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

In a written reply tabled during the ongoing Monsoon Session, Ajgaonkar also said that 35.72 per cent of international arrivals comprised of Russian tourists, followed by tourists from the UK with 31.52 per cent arrivals.

Tourist from Ukraine, Germany and the US followed next in the international tourism arrival charts.

“Around 70,81,559 domestic tourists visited the state in 2018, along with 9,33,841 foreign tourists,” Ajgaonkar said.

Goa is considered as one of the top beach tourism destinations in the country.

–IANS

maya/mag/