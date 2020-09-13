Russians vote in local elections

Moscow, Sep 13 (IANS) Russians on Sunday headed to polling stations to cast their ballots in the local elections, which are being seen as a big test for the ruling United Russia Party.

While almost 160,000 candidates are vying for seats in local Parliaments, Governors are also being elected in many regions, the BBC reported.

Russia’s electoral commission allowed early voting on September 11-12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Sunday is the main day for tens of millions of voters across 11 time zones, with more than 56,000 polling stations prepared.

These are the first elections since controversial constitutional reforms were approved in a July referendum allowing President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036.

–IANS

ksk/