Russia’s agricultural exports in 2022 increased by 12 per cent year on year, a government statement said.

“Despite all the difficulties that Russian companies faced last year, exports at current prices showed an increase of about 12 per cent,” Xinhua news agency quoted the statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the Ministry, more than 70 million tonnes of Russian agricultural products and food were exported to overseas markets in 2022.

During an expanded meeting with regional representatives, Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sergei Levin said that in the past year, a lot of work had been done to reorient exports flows, build new supply chains, and facilitate state support.

Levin also noted that Russia will continue to work on opening new markets for agricultural exports this year, and it would be possible to maintain the export potential for the Russian agro-industrial complex and meet all the targets set for 2023.

