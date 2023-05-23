WORLD

Russia’s border region under drone attacks

Drones were shot down by the air defence system over Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor said.

According to preliminary data, there are no victims and the consequences on the ground are being clarified, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Tuesday in a Telegram post, without disclosing if the drones were launched by Ukraine.

He added that the Grayvoron district and the Borisov district of the Belgorod region suffered drone attacks, which caused damage to several private residential buildings, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Belgorod region, located next to Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, has recently been a centre of hostilities.

A Ukrainian Armed Forces “sabotage and reconnaissance group” broke into the Belgorod region on Monday, according to the Russian side. But Kiev said that two Russian paramilitary groups were behind the operation in the region.

The Belgorod region has been under a counter-terrorist operation regime since Monday, which provides for special measures and temporary restrictions to ensure security.

