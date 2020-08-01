Canindia News

Russia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 840,000

Moscow, Aug 2 (IANS) Russia registered 5,462 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 845,443, the country’s COVID-19 response center said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 95 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 14,058, according to the statement on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 690 newly confirmed cases, taking its total number of infections to 242,049, the response center said.

According to the statement, 646,524 people have recovered so far, including 8,114 over the past day.

As of Friday, 254,392 people were still under medical observation, while over 28.4 million tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Saturday in a separate statement.

