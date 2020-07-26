Russia’s Covid-19 cases top 810,000

Moscow, July 27 (IANS) Russia registered 5,765 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 812,485, the country’s Covid-19 response centre said in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 77 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 13,269, the statement said, Xinhua reported.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 683 newly confirmed cases, taking its total number of infections to 237,947, it said.

According to the statement, 600,250 people have recovered so far, including 3,110 over the past day.

As of Saturday, 264,980 people were still under medical observation, while over 26.9 million tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Sunday in a separate statement.

–IANS

pgh/