Russia’s Covid-19 cases up 6,109 to 771,546

Moscow, July 20 (IANS) Russia has registered 6,109 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total to 771,546, the country’s Covid-19 response centre said in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 95 new deaths were reported, bringing the nationwide count to 12,342, the statement said, Xinhua reported.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 591 newly confirmed cases, taking its total infections to 233,545, it said.

According to the statement, 550,344 people have recovered so far, including 3,481 over the past day.

On Saturday, 273,737 people were still under medical observation, while over 24.9 million tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Sunday in a separate statement.

–IANS

pgh/