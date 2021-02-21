Russia registered 12,742 more Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the country’s coronavirus response centre said on Sunday.

The national tally has thus increased to 4,164,726 with 83,293 deaths and 3,713,445 recoveries, the centre said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 1,602 new cases, taking the city’s total to 967,834.

More than 109 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across Russia.

Russia has registered its third Covid-19 vaccine CoviVac, following Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Saturday.

–IANS

int/pgh