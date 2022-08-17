WORLD

Russia’s defence ministry signs deals for Sarmat ballistic missiles, S-500

NewsWire
0
0

The Russian Defence Ministry signed contracts on the delivery of Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles and S-500 air defence systems for Russian troops.

The contract on the production and delivery of Sarmat missiles was signed by Deputy Defence Minister Alexei Krivoruchko and CEO of the Makeyev State Rocket Center Vladimir Degtyar at the Army 2022 international military-technical forum, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the TASS news agency.

The deal for the supply of the latest S-500 air defence system was signed by Krivoruchko and Almaz-Antey Deputy CEO Vitaly Neskorodov at the forum, TASS reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June that the country’s first Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system would enter combat duty by the end of the year.

20220817-065002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spain bakes in worst June heatwave in 20 years

    UK reports 28,773 new Covid-19 cases, highest since late Jan

    S. Korean defence minister to visit Thailand, Singapore next week

    New Dutch govt sworn in 299 days after election