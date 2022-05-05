WORLD

Russia's 'doomsday plane' appears in V-day parade rehearsal

A Russian Il-80 aircraft, which will serve as a strategic command post in the “doomsday” of a nuclear war, participated in a rehearsal of the upcoming Victory Day parade on Wednesday.

Together with strategic bombers and fighters, the Il-80 escorted by two MiG-29 jets flew over Moscow.

Eight MiG-29SMT aircraft flew past the Red Square in a Z-shaped formation in support of the Russian troops participating in the special military operation in Ukraine.

Russia holds military parades on May 9 every year to commemorate the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany.

About 11,000 people, 131 types of weapons and military equipment as well as 77 aircraft will participate in the main parade on the Red Square this year marking the 77th anniversary of the victory, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

In total, military parades will be held in 28 Russian cities this year, involving almost 65,000 people, about 2,400 types of weapons and military equipment as well as more than 460 aircraft, he added.

