WORLD

Russia’s economy shrinks significantly in Q2

NewsWire
0
0

The Russian economy shrank significantly in the spring as a result of the Western sanctions, according to official figures released in Moscow.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 4.0 per cent in the period from April to June compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, dpa news agency quoted the national statistics office as saying on Friday.

Economists had expected a sharper decline of 4.7 per cent.

Economic output has thus fallen back to the level of 2018.

The second quarter was the first which has been completely shaped by the war against Ukraine that began on February 24.

As a result, Western countries in particular decided on far-reaching sanctions against Moscow.

In the winter quarter, the Russian economy grew by 3.5 per cent.

The Russian central bank recently forecast a 7.0 per cent decline in economic output for the third quarter.

The decline could be even greater in the final quarter.

20220813-092802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak Punjab govt to impose lockdown on Sundays to conserve energy

    Uzbekistan to host int’l conference on Afghanistan

    Coup attempt foiled in Mali

    Sweden’s ruling party pivots to support NATO membership