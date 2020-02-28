Russia’s floating n-plant supplies 21 mn kWh of power

Moscow, March 2 (IANS) The only floating nuclear power plant (FNPP) in the world, Akademik Lomonosov, built by the Russian state atomic energy corporation Rosatom has supplied more than 21 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity, Rosatom has announced.

The FNPP, built to withstand tsunamis and crashes with icebergs, and which is currently in trial operation in the town of Pevek in Russia’s Chukotka Region, has supplied more than 21 million kWh of electricity to the isolated network of the Chaun-Bilibino energy system as on February 26, according to Rosatom

Akademik Lomonosov is expected to be commissioned in the summer of this year after additional tests and the permit to be issued by Russia’s nuclear energy watchdog Rostekhnadzor.

After this, the FNPP will supply thermal energy to Pevek town, which will be fully connected by 2021, the statement added.

