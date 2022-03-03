WORLD

Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov likens US to Nazi Germany

By NewsWire
0
0

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has repeated his warning that World War Three would be nuclear as he accused the West of fixating on his dire threats, Daily Mail reported.

The Russian Foreign Minister also compared the US to Nazi Germany in his latest rant after Russian forces seized the Black Sea regional capital of Kherson in Ukraine, its first major city after a week of fighting.

“I would like to point out that it’s in the heads of Western politicians that the idea of a nuclear war is spinning constantly, and not in the heads of Russians. Therefore I assure you that we will not allow any provocation to throw us off balance,” he said.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces be put on high alert, accusing the West of taking “unfriendly” steps against his country.

Moscow has the world’s largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and a huge cache of ballistic missiles which form the backbone of the country’s deterrence forces, Daily Mail reported.

The move was followed up by comments from Lavrov in which he warned another World War would be “nuclear and destructive”.

In separate comments, Lavrov accused the US of trying to conquer Europe. He told Sky News: “Napoleon and Hitler had the objective to have the whole of Europe under their control, now Americans have got Europe under their control.”

“We see the situation what role the EU is really playing in the context of the global situation, they are just fulfiling a role.”

“We see that there’s a picture like in Hollywood of absolute evil and absolute good and this is unfortunate.”

20220303-174602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.