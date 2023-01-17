WORLD

Russia’s oil output up 2% in 2022 despite sanctions

NewsWire
0
0

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the country’s oil production increased by 2 per cent over the past year despite Western sanctions, according to the Kremlin.

“I would especially like to talk about the oil and gas sector. Despite the previously mentioned sanctions pressure, oil production in Russia increased by about two per cent in 2022,” Putin added on Tuesday.

“The volume of production amounted to 535 million tons,” he said.

The President also noted that while natural gas production decreased by 11.8 per cent, global gas prices have grown significantly following the actions of Western countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

As a result of these processes, Russian gas producers and exporters contributed bigger revenues to the federal budget, he added.

20230118-005602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Going to take time to get England play the way we...

    WFP seeks $418 mn to ramp up aid in Horn of...

    China’s rollout of 5G technology will be used to further monitor...

    Moscow registers 5 cases of Covid-19 subvariant ‘Centaurus’