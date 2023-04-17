WORLD

Russia’s Pacific Fleet conducts anti-submarine exercises in Sea of Japan

Combat ships of Russia’s Pacific Fleet conducted anti-submarine exercises in the Sea of Japan, as well as artillery firing at sea and air targets during a sudden readiness check, state media reported on Monday.

The vessels had departed from home bases early morning and arrived in the designated practicing areas in the Sea of Japan, reports TASS News Agency.

They performed tactical maneuvering and practiced all kinds of defence for a sea force during the sea voyage.

The Admiral Panteleev large antisubmarine ship and the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate completed firing from 100 mm and 30 mm artillery pieces against sea and air targets.

Ship crews practiced search and destruction of a mock enemy submarine after that. Ka-27PL helicopters with dip sonars took off from ships.

The Tu-142M3 long-range ASW aircraft also arrived in the exercise area.

The large antisubmarine ship completed a salvo of depth charge rocket against coordinates reported by pilots.

Under the directive of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the exercises started from April 14, which involved naval and air forces, as well as military and support units.

